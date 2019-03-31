March 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

Looking Ahead