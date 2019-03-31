March 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 31, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 31, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 31, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov