March 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 30, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 30, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 30, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
