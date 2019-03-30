March 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

