Pahala & Ke‘ei Transfer Stations Closing Early March 29

The Pāhala Transfer Station closed at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, the public can take their solid waste to the Waiʻōhinu Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Keʻei Transfer Station has also closed at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, the public can take their waste to the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (known as the Puʻuanahulu landfill), which is open six days a week (closed on Sundays), from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The county apologizes for the inconvenience due to the unanticipated staffing shortage, and thanks you for your patience and understanding.

Visit online for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.