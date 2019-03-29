Kailua-Kona Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly male who was on the shoreline, fronting a local restaurant on Kahakai Road in Kailua-Kona on March 26, 2019.

When arriving on scene, patrol officers found the male party on a rocky ledge overlooking the ocean. While making contact with him, a confrontation ensued, causing the responding officer and the male to tumble into the water where the altercation continued.

Officers took the male party into custody.

On, Thursday, March 28, the suspect, 31-year-old Shannon Ke, was charged with Attempted Murder 1; two counts of Terroristic Threatening 1, Criminal Property Damage 2, Resisting Arrest and Assault on Police Officer 1.

SPONSORED VIDEO

His bail was set at $342,000.

Police are seeking witnesses who were in the area and may have observed and/or recorded the confrontation to contact Detective Jerome Manuel at (808) 326-4646, ext. 262, or via email at jerome.manuel@hawaiicounty.gov or call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.