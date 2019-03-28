Wong Joins Staff of ACLU Hawai‘i

The ACLU of Hawai‘i reports the addition of Kathleen Wong to its team, coming on board as communications manager. Her position is part of a strategic expansion by the local ACLU affiliate to build its capacity and reach in order to better protect and advance civil rights for all of the people of Hawai‘i.

Wong is a writer and digital media strategist whose mission is to provide a platform for underrepresented voices through engaging content. She ­has the ability to bring urgency and awareness to sensitive topics in innovative ways while empowering the right audiences.

“I’ve admired the ACLU and its mission for many years and in this current political climate, I feel like I am joining the team at an imperative time,” Wong said. “I’m excited to see how I can promote equality and positive change in my own backyard.”

Immediately prior to coming to work for the ACLU of Hawai‘i, Wong served in Hawai‘i as Communications Manager for the Honolulu Museum of Art. Born on the mainland, but raised on O‘ahu, Wong studied journalism and sociology at New York University. In New York, she worked or interned for publications such as Mic, Mashable, Refinery29 and High Times. As a writer, she has bylines with The New York Times, New York Magazine’s The Cut, Vice’s Broadly, The Atlantic’s CityLab, Honolulu Magazine, Huffington Post, Hawai‘i Luxury Magazine and more.

“Public education and outreach are critical components of our work at the ACLU,” said ACLU of Hawai’i Executive Director Joshua Wisch. “We cannot be effective unless people understand why we fight for civil rights. And that happens through sharing stories. I’m excited for Kathleen to use her journalism experience and love for storytelling to help translate what are often complex legal topics, into compelling stories that urge people to get involved and join the fight to protect their rights.”