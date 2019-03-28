March 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 28, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 28, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated March 28, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
This Afternoon: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
