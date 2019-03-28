March 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.