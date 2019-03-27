March 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead