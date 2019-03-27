March 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 27, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 27, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 27, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov