March 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of N medium period swell and E wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the N in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

