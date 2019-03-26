March 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 26, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 26, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 26, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov