Health Centers to Receive Nearly $29M in Federal Funding

Sen. Brian Schatz reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award 14 community health centers in Hawai‘i federal funding totaling $28,750,365.

“Community health centers offer an affordable and accessible outlet for thousands of people across our state to receive care they might not otherwise be able to,” said Sen. Schatz. “This funding will give these centers the resources to continue providing comprehensive health services to Hawai‘i families where they are needed most.”

Community health centers provide comprehensive, high-quality primary health care services to medically underserved individuals and families. The community health centers receiving funding are: