Health Centers to Receive Nearly $29M in Federal Funding

Health Centers to Receive Nearly $29M in Federal FundingMarch 25, 2019, 2:30 PM HST (Updated March 25, 2019, 2:30 PM)
Sen. Brian Schatz reports that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award 14 community health centers in Hawai‘i federal funding totaling $28,750,365.
“Community health centers offer an affordable and accessible outlet for thousands of people across our state to receive care they might not otherwise be able to,” said Sen. Schatz. “This funding will give these centers the resources to continue providing comprehensive health services to Hawai‘i families where they are needed most.”
Community health centers provide comprehensive, high-quality primary health care services to medically underserved individuals and families. The community health centers receiving funding are:
- West Hawai‘i Community Health Center on Hawai‘i Island, which is receiving $2,505,787;
- Hāmākua-Kohala Health Centers on Hawai‘i Island, which is receiving $1,497,992;
- The Bay Clinic on Hawai‘i Island, which is receiving $1,724,793; and
- Kalihi-Palama Health Center on O‘ahu, which is receiving $3,518,386;
- Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services on O‘ahu, which is receiving $2,922,712;
- Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on O‘ahu, which is receiving $3,510,777;
- Community Clinic of Maui, which is receiving $1,885,839;
- Waimanalo Health Center on O‘ahu, which is receiving $2,031,688;
- Moloka‘i Community Health Center on Molokai, which is receiving $1,292,131;
- Ho‘ola Lahui Hawai‘i on Kaua‘i, which is receiving $1,369,194;
- Hana Health on Maui, which is receiving $1,367,995;
- Ko‘olauloa Health Center on O‘ahu, which is receiving $1,710,765;
- Waikīkī Health on O‘ahu, which is receiving $1,742,347;
- Lana‘i Community Health Center, which is receiving $1,669,959.