Farmers Hosting 12th Annual Coffee & Small Farms Expo

The Kona Coffee Farmers Association is hosting the 12th annual Coffee and Small Farms Expo on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Airport Pavilion.

Come and learn about 100% Kona coffee. Meet growers and educators covering all aspects of world famous Kona coffee. This family friendly event is free to the public featuring mini breakout sessions, product demonstrations, coffee taste test, giveaways, food concession from Kiawe Smokehouse and live music from Mauka Soul. There is fun for the whole family and even a bouncy house for the keiki.

Own a small coffee farm or have a few trees in the back yard? This is the event to meet those companies and organizations that can help you make the most of your farming experience. Meet with suppliers to see what’s new in the coffee industry. Meet with experts for advice on maintaining and managing your farm.

Kona Coffee Farmers are a volunteer, Hawai‘i, nonprofit corporation dedicated to promoting and protecting the economic interests of the Kona coffee farmers who grow and sell 100% Kona coffee. Furthermore the KCFA’s goal is to protect the historic Kona coffee heritage and to protect the Kona coffee name.