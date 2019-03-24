Obituary Notices: Week of March 24, 2019

James Bos

April 22, 1941 – March 11, 2019

James Henry Bos, 77, of Hawi, passed away on March 11, 2019 in Hawi. He was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He served our Country in the Air Force and worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by sisters Ann (Edmund) Anderson of Holland, Michigan; Ellen (David) Vellenga of Oro Valley, Arizona; Ruth (Gary) Kuipers of Middleville, Michigan and six nieces and nephews.

Military honors will be at West Hawaiʻi Veteran’s Cemetery on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy/Kona Hema Preserve, PO Box 1132, Naʻālehu, HI 96772.

Adelaide Kauhi

December 9, 1934 – March 3, 2019

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lighthouse Outreach Center 230 W. Kawailani St. Hilo. Aloha attire requested.

Rodney Kamei

December 21, 1943 – March 3, 2019

Services to be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Visitation 9 a.m. Service 10 a.m.

Bruno Medeiros

October 6, 1944 – February 25, 2019

Private services to be held. Correspondence may be sent to Donna M. Medeiros, PO Box 2073 Keaʻau, HI 96749.

Tatsuo Yoshida

July 12, 1916 – February 24, 2019

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo. Visitation 11 a.m., service at 12 a.m. Family requests no flowers.

Tassie Torres

November 13, 1974 – January 19, 2019

Tassie Jean Torres, 44, of Ocean View, passed Jan. 19, 2019 at home. She worked with handicapped services to package items for commercial use.

She is survived by her mother Raynette (Calvin) Udac of Ocean View; father Gary (Kaylene) Torres of Honokaa; brothers Gary (Bobby Jo Perez) Torres Jr. of Honokaa; Dustin Jose of Kailua Kona; Troy Jose of Kailua Kona; Amy Jose of Oregon; Allan Jose of Kailua Kona; sisters Selina (Wes Demotta) Medeiros of Honokaa; Jennifer (Pono Amasi) Medeiros of Oahu; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Feb. 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Honokaa, with visitation at 8 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the cemetery adjacent to the church.

Rosa Estabillo Pagaduan

September 18, 1955 – March 11, 2019

Rosa Estabillo Pagaduan, 63, of Kīhei, passed away on March 11, 2019 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 18, 1955 in Rimos #4, Luna, La Union, Philippines. Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Christ the King Church, mass 11 a.m., and burial 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Rosa worked as a housekeeper for Kapalua Bay Hotel. She also worked for King Kamehameha Golf Course.

She is survived by her husband, Avelino Pagaduan; sons, Renante (Melody) Megallon, Michael (Joni) Megallon, Rafael (Marlena) Pascua, Sherwin (Aali) Pagaduan, and Jefferson (Celia) Pagaduan; siblings, Basilio (Monica) Estabillo Jr., Presilla (Henrique) Keen, and Randy (Merlina) Estabillo; grandchildren, Dayna Megallon, Josiah Megallon, Trigger Pagaduan, Araiyah-Mahree Pagaduan, Rendol Pagaduan, and Kassandra Pascua; brother- in-law, Loreto Ramirez; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Estabillo.

Rosa is predeceased by her son, Jason Pagaduan; sister, Lydia Ramirez, and brother, Antonio Estabillo.

Lance Hayami Jo

March 4, 1938 – February 23, 2019

Lance Hayami Jo, 80, of Kahului, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, California. He was born on March 4, 1938 in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Lance was a music teacher and band director at the Old Maui High School for 3 years and at H.P. Baldwin High School for 36 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donnie Jo; children, Kurt Jo, Brent (Sophia) Jo, and Keli (Nolan) Wada; grandchildren, Kayla and Ava Wada, Allison and Jordan Jo; and sister, Rumi C. Shoda.

Lance was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Akito Jo; brother, Maurice Jo; and sister, Naomi Jo.

Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.