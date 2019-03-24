March 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. High near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 58. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 50. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 75. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Looking Ahead