March 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 23, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 23, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high N long period swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the NNE and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

