March 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Knee high N long period swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the NNE and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

