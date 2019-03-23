March 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 23, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 23, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 23, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee high N long period swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the NNE and fades a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com