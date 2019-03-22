March 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

