Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures, March 25–29

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Monday through Friday, March 25 through 29, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving and construction of temporary bridges.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 48 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 27 and 29 on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 95 and 97 on Monday, March 25, through Friday March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43 on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 39 to 41 at Pa‘auilo on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 23 at Maulua Gulch on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 8 and 14 on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 26.5 in Kapaau on Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder work.