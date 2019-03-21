AD
March 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 21, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated March 21, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Hilo

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Kona

    This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

    Waimea

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

    Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

    Kohala

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

    Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    South Point

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

    Puna

    This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

    Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

    Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

