March 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 21, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 21, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated March 21, 2019, 1:45 PM)
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Looking Ahead
Hilo
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Puna
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov