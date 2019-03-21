March 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 21, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 21, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 21, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com