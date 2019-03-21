HDOT: HNL Passengers Should Get Dropped Off

Over the spring break travel season through next week, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division suggests that travelers be dropped off at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

The parking at Terminal One and Terminal Two at HNL have reached capacity, along with international terminal parking structures. Passengers may save time arranging plans to get dropped off instead of parking; however, stalls tend to become available after 3 p.m. daily.

During the busy travel periods passengers are urged to allow extra time to pass through security and arrive at their assigned gate. Passengers are allowed to use any of the nine available Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints throughout HNL regardless of their airline or gate. If one checkpoint has a long line, passengers can go to the next available checkpoint.

Passengers are reminded about the new TSA checkpoint on the ground level between baggage claims eight and nine of Terminal one at HNL that is now available between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily to help alleviate security line congestion during peak travel times. Passengers should check in and drop their luggage off on the second floor, then take an elevator, escalator or stairs to the ground level. The ground floor checkpoint accommodates general boarding passengers and does not have a separate pre-check line. It is not recommended for travelers with strollers, large carry-on baggage, those requiring special assistance or those who are not able to stand on an escalator as passengers using the checkpoint must take an escalator to the second level.

To view a map of the nine TSA checkpoints, Wiki Wiki bus stations and parking garages at HNL

To view photos

For more information about parking at the airports

