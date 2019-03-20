March 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts to the N and drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high ground swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the WNW in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi choppy for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

