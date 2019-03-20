March 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 20, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 20, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 20, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high N medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts to the N and drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high ground swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the WNW in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi choppy for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com