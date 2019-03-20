Keʻei Transfer Station Green Waste Closed From March 22

The green waste site at Keʻei Transfer Station will be closed from Friday, March 22, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Keʻei green waste site closure is due to reaching the maximum storage capacity allowed by the State Department of Health.

The public can take their green waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station Facility in Kona, which is open for green waste seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.