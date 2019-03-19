March 19, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

