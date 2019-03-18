March 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued March 18 at 4:32AM HST until March 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Looking Ahead