March 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Double overhead+ high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

