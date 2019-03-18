March 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 18, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 18, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 18, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Double overhead+ high NNW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Thigh to waist high N medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Thigh to waist high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com