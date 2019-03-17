March 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued March 17 at 4:08AM HST until March 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west northwest wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Looking Ahead