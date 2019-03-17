March 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NNW ground swell and ESE wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the NNW in the afternoon with sets up to double overhead high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT