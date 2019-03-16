AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Paradise Helicopters Offers Spring Break Special

By Debra Lordan
March 16, 2019, 4:15 PM HST (Updated March 15, 2019, 4:48 PM)
×

Blow the doors off your Hawai‘i spring break experience this year—literally—with a doors-off helicopter tour out of Waimea on the Big Island.

Treat yourself with Paradise Helicopters’ exclusive kama‘āina special on the Kohala Doors-Off Valleys & Waterfalls tour out of Waimea on the Big island.

This doors-off tour explores the heart of the spectacular Kohala Valleys.

Experience and learn about the geography, history and incomparable lush beauty of Kohala, birthplace of King Kamehameha.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Once you’re in these valleys, your camera will be the only thing between you and the towering 2,500-foot waterfalls and sheer cliff faces.

If you’re headed to O’ahu over spring break, try the Diamond Head Scenic tour with a complimentary doors-off add on.

The offer ends April 15, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call (808) 969-7392 to book an epic spring break adventure.

Paradise Helicopters is a locally owned and operated company founded in Hawai‘i in 1997.

Debra Lordan
Debra Lordan has been a writer and website editor for Pacific Media Group since 2014. She has 39-plus years of experience in the publishing industry, serving in a variety of positions—from photographer, graphic designer and communications director to writer, editor and general manager—at scientific research centers, in book publishing, at a weekly newspaper and various magazines. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
View Comments