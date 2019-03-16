Paradise Helicopters Offers Spring Break Special

Blow the doors off your Hawai‘i spring break experience this year—literally—with a doors-off helicopter tour out of Waimea on the Big Island.

Treat yourself with Paradise Helicopters’ exclusive kama‘āina special on the Kohala Doors-Off Valleys & Waterfalls tour out of Waimea on the Big island.

This doors-off tour explores the heart of the spectacular Kohala Valleys.

Experience and learn about the geography, history and incomparable lush beauty of Kohala, birthplace of King Kamehameha.

Once you’re in these valleys, your camera will be the only thing between you and the towering 2,500-foot waterfalls and sheer cliff faces.

If you’re headed to O’ahu over spring break, try the Diamond Head Scenic tour with a complimentary doors-off add on.

The offer ends April 15, 2019.

Call (808) 969-7392 to book an epic spring break adventure.

Paradise Helicopters is a locally owned and operated company founded in Hawai‘i in 1997.