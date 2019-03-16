New Community Center Offers Green Sector Programs for Youth

Kupu has opened a new community center devoted to cultivating young leaders in the green jobs sector.

Located at the Kewalo Basin Harbor in Honolulu, the Ho‘okupu Center features a commercial kitchen and culinary program focused on sustainable agriculture. It also has workshop facilities, classrooms, conference rooms and space for community events.

“The Center’s true purpose is to positively reorient and transform the life trajectories of under-resourced Hawai‘i youth by engaging them in environmental stewardship and cultural learning, while helping them earn their diploma equivalencies and obtain job training and life skills essential for success,” said Kupu CEO John Leong.

“With the Ho‘okupu Center, Kupu will be able to positively transform even more young lives and help to grow and nurture responsible future leaders,” says Rich Wacker, president and CEO of American Savings Bank and chair of Kupu’s Capital Campaign Cabinet. “This project represents a meaningful public-private partnership between business, government and community organizations. This is truly a special moment in Hawai‘i’s history and one we should really be proud of.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The nearly 10,000 square-foot facility is powered by renewable energy and was designed with sustainability in mind. It was funded through more than $6 million in donations and grants.

For more information about the Ho‘okupu Center, visit www.kupuhawaii.org.