March 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued March 16 at 4:36AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead