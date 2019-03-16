March 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

