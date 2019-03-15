MISSING: Benjamin WISER, 16, Pāhoa

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Benjamin Wiser, 16-years-old, is 5-feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has hazel eyes, short blonde hair and freckles.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a floral cap and a grey backpack.

He was last seen in the Pāhoa area on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at about 3:30 p.m.

If Wiser is seen, contact police at (808) 935-3311.