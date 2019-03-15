March 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT