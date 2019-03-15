March 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 15, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 15, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 15, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high NW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com