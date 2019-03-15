KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Jordan Yamanaka to the KAPA Cafe.

Jordan is a senior at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i and plays Liholiho in the schools opera, “The Battle of Kuamo’o”, which tells the story about the conflict between kona chief Kekuaokalani and the new king Liholiho after the death of King Kamehameha.

“The Battle of Kuamo’o” takes place at the Koaiʻa Gym at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i on march

14th and 15

th at 6pm.