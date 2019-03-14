Mother to Testify to Ensure EMS Are Adequately Equipped

The House Health Committee will hold a hearing on Senate Bill 1410, SD2 on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 9 a.m. with a proposed amendment to ensure the statewide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are adequately equipped to address the emergency needs of the public.

Committee Chair John M. Mizuno said the proposed amendment to the Senate bill, named “Keo’s Law,” is at the behest of Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, the mother of Keo Kahanamoku Aiwohi, who passed away Feb. 15, 2019, while in transit with EMS.

Rep. Mizuno said the proposed HD1 will amend the bill to require the state Department of Health to conduct a review of the EMS system to determine if their vehicles are properly equipped and staff properly trained to safely transport emergency patients.

“We need to support our first responders,” said Kahanamoku-Teruya. “I believe that government has a responsibility to adequately equip our Emergency Medical Services system to improve the ability to save lives and properly navigate to a medical facility. My family and I will be testifying in support of ‘Keo’s Law.’ It’s public safety for your family and my family.”

Currently, the bill seeks to provide funds to expand the Kaʻū Rural Health Clinic and this HD1 does not change that, Mizuno said.

The hearing will be held at the State Capitol at 415 S. Beretania St. in Conference Room 329.