Hawaiian Airlines Increases San Francisco-Hawai‘i Service

Hawaiian Airlines is adding a third daily flight between San Francisco and the Hawaiian Islands in October using new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Starting Oct. 16, flight HA54 will depart Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) at 9:15 p.m. and arrive at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 5:30 a.m. the next day.

The first return flight, HA53, departs SFO at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, with an estimated 10:10 a.m. arrival in Honolulu.

Tickets for the new flights are on sale.

Hawaiian’s new nonstop, narrow-body service will augment daily flights the airline currently offers aboard wide-body Airbus A330 between SFO and both HNL and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG). Both the A321neo and A330 aircraft offer luxurious leather seats in first class (including lie-flat seats on the A330), and the airline’s popular Extra Comfort seats with added legroom and enhanced amenities. All guests enjoy authentic Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals, and the carrier’s leading punctuality.

“We are delighted to offer our Bay Area guests another option to experience our award-winning hospitality on the way to Honolulu aboard the comfort of new Airbus A321neo aircraft,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning.

Hawaiian Airlines is the leading carrier for service between the Bay Area and Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian, which inaugurated flights at SFO in 1986, today welcomes nearly 500,000 guests annually to Hawai‘i from the Bay Area—more than any other carrier—from its growing and convenient network of flights departing from SFO, Oakland International Airport and San Jose International Airport.

Hawaiian’s expanded route network between San Francisco and Hawai‘i includes:

Flight Route Departs Arrives Aircraft HA12 HNL-SFO 1:05 p.m. 9:10 p.m. A330 HA11 SFO-HNL 9:05 a.m. 12 p.m. A330 *HA42 OGG-SFO 2:25 p.m. 10:15 p.m. A330 *HA41 SFO-OGG 10 a.m. 12:45 p.m. A330 **HA54 HNL-SFO 9:15 p.m. 5:30 a.m. A321neo **HA53 SFO-HNL 7:30 a.m. 10:10 a.m. A321neo

*Becomes an A321neo route effective Sept. 3 (OGG-SFO) and Sept. 4 (SFO-OGG).

**HA54 and HA53 begin operating on Oct. 16 and 17, respectively.

Hawaiian, which offers nonstop service between North America and Hawai’i from 12 mainland cities, will soon add a 13th U.S. gateway when it begins flights between Honolulu and Boston on April 4. The airline’s North America routes are available here.