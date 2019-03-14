ASTRONOMY TALK: ‘A Tale About Galaxies Far, Far Away’

Guest speaker Marusa Bradac, a UC Davis associate physics professor, will present “Where Did We Come From: A Tale About Galaxies Far, Far Away,” a free talk at Gates Performing Arts Center at the Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (HPA) campus in Waimea on April 3, 2019, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

One of the greatest accomplishments in recent astrophysics is the creation of a model for the history of the universe. The newborn universe was a dark place until the very first galaxies lit it up. Travel at the speed of light to journey back in time and experience how astronomers use the Keck telescopes to study the first galaxies.

During this talk, attendees will witness how they formed in the universe, ending the cosmic dark ages and shedding light about the origin of the galaxy we live in.

Gates Performing Arts Center at the Hawaii Preparatory Academy campus is located at 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road in Kamuela.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Learn more online.

For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Shelly Pelfrey at outreach@keck.hawaii.edu.

GOOGLE MAP DIRECTIONS

ADVERTISEMENT

Use HPA’s main gate, the Visitors Entrance, not the Service Entrance; see campus MAP.