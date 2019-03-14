15 Evacuated During Kohala Inn Fire; $1M Damage

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a blaze at the Kohala Inn in North Kohala on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at around 11:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the interior of the structure fully involved in fire, with flames shooting up through the roof.

A 2,000-gallon propane tank 10 feet from the fire at neighboring Car Tow Kohala required the evacuation of 15 guests from the hotel.

The historic building, restaurant and multiple businesses were involved in the structure fire.

The roof partially collapsed; all exterior walls and most interior walls were still intact.

Damage was reported at $1 million.

Fire units remain on scene as of Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m.

The cause is currently under investigation.