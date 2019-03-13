March 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead