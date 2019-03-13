March 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 13, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 13, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 13, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of E medium period swell and NW ground swell
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
