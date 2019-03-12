March 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high mix of E medium period swell and NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets. This fades to head high in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT