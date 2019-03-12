LETTER: Zonta Club of Hilo Supports Automatic Voter Registration

The Zonta club of Hilo supports SB412 to enact an automatic voter registration process in the state of Hawai‘i. The right to vote is a fundamental right of our democracy and making voting more accessible to our citizens leads to better governance. We support the automatic registration of eligible voters during the process of applying for their driver’s license. We believe it is time to modernize the voter registration system, improve the accuracy of our voter registration records and the reduce costs associated manual registration process. We recognize, that women who fulfill many roles at work and at home, can find it challenging to make time to register to vote. We hope through the passage of automatic voter registration, we will see greater participation from all Hawai‘i’s citizens in the voting process. We encourage our Hawai‘i Island Legislators to support SB412.

