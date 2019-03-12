HFD Battles Brush Fire at Hokulia Golf Course

The Hawaii‘i Fire department arrived at the scene of a half-acre brush fire at 5:07 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, between two fairways at the Hokulia Golf Course near the bottom of Halekii Street.

The area contained a heavy fuel load, including keawe, haole koa and pili grass. Access was challenging access due to archeological and cultural sites.

Firefighters were unable to cut a firebreak across bottom of fire due to numerous archeological and historical sites.

Firefighters contained the blaze between fairways on three sides.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The fire contained and controlled approximately at 7:30 p.m. Approximately 16 acres in between two fairways was burned. There were no hazards to life, but nearby structures were threatened.

Several hot spots remained and fire personnel were on night watch preventing any spread of fire.

The cause of the fire in unknown.