Road Closure of Wainaku Street in Hilo for Pole Replacement

Hawaii Electric Light reports a road closure of Wainaku Street between Halaulani Place and Pua Lane in Hilo on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Wainaku Street will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow crews to replace a utility pole. Motorists are advised to drive with caution around the construction area and use alternate routes. During this period, Wainaku Street will be open to local traffic only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaii Electric Light thanks the community for their patience and understanding. For questions or concerns, call (808) 969-6666.