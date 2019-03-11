March 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 11 at 3:30AM HST until March 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 59. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 77. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.