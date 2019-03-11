March 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high ground swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the S in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

