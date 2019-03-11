March 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 11, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 11, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 11, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ground swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the S in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com