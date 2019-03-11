Kohala Spa Adds Dreampod Therapies

The Kohala Spa at Hilton Waikoloa Village has added a new element to its full menu of soothing treatments and rejuvenating therapies with the Dreampod. Using a combination of temperature controlled water and healing salts, the Dreampod float tank enables guests to float weightlessly and effortlessly, allowing them to experience a unique, deep state of relaxation.

The Dreampod offers a soothing experience unlike any other. Guests enter the Dreampod which is filled with skin temperature water and 550kg of Epson salt. The solution creates a buoyancy that effectively removes the feeling of gravity, creating a weightless experience. The benefits of this treatment are many. The daily strain on the body – especially the back, hips and joints – is relieved. With adjustable light settings or the option to close the Dreampod completely, the quiet environment in the floatation tank allows the brain to release endorphins that serve as natural pain relievers and mood enhancers. While floating, the skin constantly absorbs the salt in the water preventing wrinkles that would normally form with extended water exposure. The body also absorbs healthy minerals which help relieve muscle aches, back pain, migraines, insomnia and more.

Sessions in the Dreampod are available to book now and start at $100 for one hour.

