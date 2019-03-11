HPD Arrests 36 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of March 4, through March 10, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 36 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 242 DUI arrests compared with 207 during the same period last year, an increase of 16.9%.

There have been 184 major accidents so far this year compared with 235 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.7%.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50% for fatal crashes and 60% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: