The National Weather Service reports that a High Surf Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 6 a.m.

SURF: 6 to 8 feet along east-facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Know your limits and seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities.