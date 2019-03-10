Obituary Notices: Week of March 10, 2019

Amy Galano

June 22, 1937 – February 17, 2019

Services will be held on March 12, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Visitation at 9 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery.

Haunani Ibarra

January 1, 1980 – February 18, 2019

Services are held on March 15, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo 570 Kinoole Street. Visitation starts at 9 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. Casual attire. Flowers are welcomed.

Jerry Wehrsig

March 11, 1949 – February 20, 2019

Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Christian Fellowship 165 E. Kawili St. #B at 5 p.m. on March 9. Casual attire.

Christina Bell

April 3, 1958 – February 27, 2019

Christina Elizabeth Bell of Keaau, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 at home.

Felix Faborito

June 11, 1925 – March 5, 2019

He retired as a truck driver from H C & S and also served in the United States Army. Felix is survived by his children, Felix (Teresita) Faborito, Kenneth (Lu Ann) Faborito, Pamela Faborito, Carolyn (Abraham) Gaspar, Roberta Faborito, James Faborito, James (Suzette) Robinson; daughter in law, Debra Faborito; brothers, Alfred Faborito, Eugene Faborito, James Munar, Benjamin Munar; sister, Caroline Ginden as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Bernice Faborito; son, Robert Faborito and sister, Rose Oania. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park- Garden of Meditation at 2 p.m.

Sean Cashen

November 30, 2002 – March 3, 2019

Sean Ethan Cashen, 16 years old, born and raised on Maui passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A family gathering will be held at 8 a.m. The chapel will be open to the public at 9 a.m. and the service starts at 10 a.m. Lunch follows. A paddle out to scatter the ashes of Sean Ethan and his late father Rudie John Cashen, who passed away April 29, 2016 will take place on that same day at 2 p.m. at Kanaha Beach. There will be music and hula to celebrate Sean Ethan’s colorful life. He was survived by his mother, Massy Cashen-Suguitan, step-father Dominic Suguitan, step-siblings Cassidy & Seth Suguitan and grandparents Manny and Carol Suguitan. He is also survived by cousin Sara Andreola and Aunty Salvie Andreola. Cousins, Mark Louie, Mark Anthony, Mark Angelo and Jennifer Tojon. Uncle Eddie and Aunty Thelma Tojon. Cousins Princess Gold, Eden, Mary Rose, John Michael & Aidie Bregala. Aunty Edna and Uncle Aidie Bregala. Cousins Florence Marie Drona, Francis and Donna Marie Drona. Aunty Dolores and Uncle Moises Drona.

Lorenzo Baldugo Cajudoy, Sr.

September 5, 1920 – March 1, 2019

Lorenzo Baldugo Cajudoy, Sr., 98, of Lahaina, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku. He was born on Sept. 5, 1920 in the Philippines.

Visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sacred Hearts Church, Kapalua, eulogy 10 a.m., Mass 10:30 a.m.; burial 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Family request Aloha attire. Lorenzo worked as a tractor-trailer operator for Maui Pine.

He is survived by his son, Clemente “Jimmy” Cajudoy; daughter, Clemencia “Clemie” (Ben) Alcaraz; brother, Maximiniano Cajudoy; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-great-grandchildren.

Robert DeMello

October 15, 1970 – February 28, 2019

Robert DeMello passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, with his fiancé and family at his side. He was 48.

Born and raised in Wailuku to Bertha Ching and Denis DeMello (deceased), Rob was a Nephrologist (kidney specialist) who graduated from Baldwin High and UH Medical School. He served as a resident doctor at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. After training and practicing in California for 10 years, Rob returned to his hometown in 2014 to offer care to patients on Maui. With his fiancé, Laura Correa, Dr. DeMello opened an office in Wailuku.

Rob was a down-to-earth and caring man, equally serious and playful; brash and compassionate. He had no pretenses. What you saw was the genuine Rob. He came from a large extended family, one of 25 cousins, and was the “baby” among 18 cousins on his mom’s side. Rob often stepped up, with patience and kindness, to guide family and friends through their own health crises.

Rob is survived by his fiancé Laura Correa; his mother and father, Bertha and Stanley Ching of Wailuku; his sister Michelle DeMello and her partner Michael Neely of Australia; step-brother Kimo Ching; and a loving army of family and friends. Laura and Rob’s family thank all of his patients, colleagues and caregivers who gave greater purpose and added richness to his life. Rob left us way too early. Aloha, Rob. Godspeed.

Services will be held on Sat, March 16, at Ballard Family Mortuary —9:30 to 10:30 a.m. visitation; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. memorial services. Burial will be on Tuesday, March 19, at 9:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Bonifacio Reyno

March 12, 1933 – February 27, 2019

Bonifacio Reyno, 85, of Wailuku, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1933 in Kilauea, Kauaʻi. A Celebration of Life lunch and Military Honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Waikapu Community Center. Family request no flowers.

Bonifacio worked as a Tour Bus Driver.

He is survived by his children, Bonita Reyno-Lewis, Bonnie (Ron) Kuaana, Jennifer (Jason) Del Castillo, and Sandy (Jr.) Carvalho; grandchildren, Lourdes Ten Cate, Eric Reyno, Duane Torres Jr. Daryl Torres, Kanani Fernandez, Haunani Fernandez, Kelli Kaiaokamalie, Kamaile Carvalho, Selina Del Castillo, Jayden Del Castillo, Kawena Cravalho, Charles Melendez Jr., Travis Kuaana, and Koa Kuaana; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Bonifacio is predeceased by his daughter, Maria Melendez.

Rodana Shirley Nuesca

January 23, 1936 – February 25, 2019

Loving and missing her is her granddaughter/caregiver Lei (Bridget) Chock; daughters Freda (Mackie), Peggy (Bernard), Rana, Landa (Cisco), Arlana (Kaipo); sons Kalani (Dana) and Dani; grandchildren Kaleo (Geri), Lizzie (Vicente), Dawn, Joey (Bertha), Sherrie, Desmond (Rose), Nani, John (Amanda), CJ, Lana (Michael), Kai (Leinani), Ari (Drake), Keani (Paden), Aaron (Robin).Also left behind are her siblings, brothers Arlan (Irene) Haole, Bill (Lisa) Haole, Butchie Van Zandt, Gary Van Zandt; sisters Naomi Baclaan, Irene (Stanley) Almeida, Linda Van Zandt; 34 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Her farewell service will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019; at Norman’s Mortuary at 105 Waiale Road, Wailuku; from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Luncheon to follow at Kepaniwai Park, ʻIao at 1 p.m.

Jay Allen Andrews

September 2, 1976 – February 7, 2019

Jay loved football and basketball. His favorite teams were the Arizona Cardinals and the Phoenix Suns. Jay also loved to cook but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends at the beach, barbecuing or just hanging out.

Jay Allen is survived by his loving wife Julie (Apolo) Andrews. Stepdaughter; Tatyana Apolo-Nakao. Son; Peniamina Andrews. Daughter; Kololita Andrews. Mother in Law; Matilda (Apolo) Chaney. Mother; Myrna Andrews. Father; Francis Ivester (Lei Kepa-Ivester). His sisters; Jay Leen Andrews, Donalei (Kepa-Ivester) and Linogon (Robert). Along with Brothers; Jayson Andrews-Ivester and Pomai Kepa. Visitation will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului and Services will begin at 6 p.m.

Violet DeCoite

October 22, 1925 – February 5, 2019

Violet P. DeCoite, 93, of Makawao, Maui passed away on Feb. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 22, 1925 to the late Ernest and Violet Pakaki. Violet owned half of DeCoite Silver Bus Line Inc. and was a dedicated Bus Driver for many years before retiring. Violet is predeceased by her loving husband, George B. DeCoite. She is survived by her son, John R. (Carolyn) DeCoite Sr.; grandchildren, John R. (Rachel Uewko’olani DeCoite) DeCoite Jr., Tammy J. (Nathan K.) Galicinao, Jesselee K. DeCoite; brothers, Mose “Moki” Pakaki, Edward “Eddie” Pakaki; sister, Angeline “Nani” Aina; sister-in-laws, Shirley DeCoite, Jane Pakaki, Carol Pakaki; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be held at St. Joseph Church in Makawao on Saturday March 16, 2019 with visitation to begin at 9 a.m. and Mass to begin at 10 a.m. Scattering of Ashes will be held at a later date.